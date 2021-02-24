Without actually imposing the restrictions provided by a provincial law enacted in 2019 -which enabled municipalities to prohibit the circulation of motorcycles with more than one person-, Lomas de zamora it became the first district that, after the implementation of that rule, limits to some extent the use of these vehicles by two people at the same time and does so for safety reasons.

Starting Monday, March 1, Those who want to travel by motorcycle with a companion must obtain a permit granted by the Municipality.

Throughout the past year, other municipalities, such as Almirante Brown and Ituzaingó, They had established the restriction of only one occupant per motorcycle, but – beyond the fact that it was practically not complied with or controlled – it was due to health issues related to the coronavirus.

The objective now enunciated by the Lomas administration is to reduce crime in the district and stop “motochorro” theft. And the entry into force of the new regulations will take place in a month moved like March usually, due to the return of classes and the end of the summer holidays.

In May 2019, the Chamber of Senators of the Province of Buenos Aires approved the Law “Anti Motochorros”. This enabled the municipalities to set areas in which they will be prohibited the movement of two people on a motorcycle and it determined a maximum period of 60 days for the 135 parties of the Province to inform what those zones would be.

After more than a year and a half, the measure, which at the time aroused controversy due to the complexity that it would require to apply it and the possible claims of unconstitutionality, never became effective.

Now, the announcement made by the Municipality of Lomas de Zamora also brought tail. “The movement of motorcycles with more than one companion is prohibited,” the authorities reported at first, referring to a new ordinance (No. 17,647).

On Monday, when the announcement was made, controversy quickly erupted and even plans for demonstrations against the measure emerged. Hours later the update / clarification of the Commune arrived: “To be able to circulate on a motorcycle with a companion within the Municipality of Lomas de Zamora you have to process an authorization“.

The announcement of discord. Later they clarified that the prohibition is for those who do not manage the permit.

In this way, all those who want to travel in pairs on a motorcycle, must complete a form in a website of the Municipality. Once the permit application is completed, a form and a QR code that will allow the driver to travel around the district with his companion.

Although the management is simple, an extra complication is that it would be necessary to remove a permit for each possible companion that one can carry.

There were also back and forth with the punishments provided. At first it was specified that if the code did not have the sanction it would be vehicle seizure, although later the possibility of a penalty fee.

The ordinance provoked divided opinions among Lomans. “So I have to register all my family, friends, colleagues or acquaintances that I could take on the motorcycle? It’s not understood. It’s crazy“wrote a neighbor, Patricio, on his social networks. Marta, very much in agreement with the measure, said:”That seems perfect to me. I have been robbed many times on a motorcycle, and there are always two. One waits and the other steals“.

Another thing that is not clear is if the permit will be required only from those who have the motorcycle in Lomas, or if those who enter from other municipalities directly will not be able to carry two people.

More controls. They also added a new fleet of transit, cameras and patent readers.

In Lomas, this ordinance arises within the framework of the incorporation of a new Transit fleet in the party. The mayor, Martín Insaurralde, announced the acquisition of seven cars and ten motorcycles with cutting-edge technology, ready to control registrations, permits and, now, QR codes.

“The incorporation of these mobiles for our inspectors and municipal agents are for urban planning,” said the Community Chief when announcing the patrol cars. In addition, he referred to the new security cameras and patent readers, key devices when it comes to corroborating that the new measure is being complied with.

The thefts committed by motorcycle jets are one of those that most concern the residents of the Conurbano. At the beginning of this year, a policewoman killed a 17-year-old thief who was mobilizing on a motorcycle with a bullet in the chest and surprised him when he assaulted a neighbor in Villa Centenario.

JT – EMJ