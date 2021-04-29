A 60-year-old shoemaker was stabbed to death during an assault on his shop in Ingeniero Budge, Lomas de Zamora district. For the crime a suspect was arrested,

According to sources from the case to Télam, the murder was committed this Wednesday, around 3 p.m., in a shoe store located in Isaac Newton at 4000.

The victim, identified as Juan Yuri Conde Lozano, was working at that place.

Traders in the area were surprised to see run out of the shoe store a young man wearing a pink Boca Juniors shirt.

Worried, they approached the business. Upon entering they found Count Lozano lying on the ground, with blood all around, and they called 911 to alert what had happened.

According to spokespersons for the investigation, agents from the Lomas de Zamora Patrol Command went to the store and confirmed the death of Conde Lozano, who presented three stabs to the neck.

The police also determined the lack of cash in the box, so the main hypothesis that the investigators handle is that the shoemaker was the victim of a homicide on the occasion of robbery.

Experts from the Scientific Police worked at the crime scene, while Conde Lozano’s body was transferred to the morgue to carry out the autopsy operation.

The shoemaker’s daughter fired him on his social networks. “Daddy I’m going to miss you a lot. Take care of your grandchildren and me, please protect us from heaven. I love you Daddy. I have no more words to say to you. I had many plans with you. I wanted to hug you and spend more time with you. I love you“Alexa Conde, who lives in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, posted on her Facebook profile.

The prosecutor Lorenzo Latorre, in charge of the UFI 3 of the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Department, intervenes in the case, who ordered the survey of security cameras located in the area and the testimony of witnesses in order to identify the murderer, who this Wednesday remained fugitive.

