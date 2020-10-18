1st round | Victory for Berlanga! He did it again. It started quiet, but it lasted a few seconds, crossed Bellows blows and as soon as he gave it a right crochet he disarmed it. He tried to hold the veteran, but he was very touched and succumbed. Incredible the punch of Berlanga!

Start the fight!

Berlanga is 14-0, and the 14 wins have been 14 in the first round. Can you repeat?

Edgar Berlanga vs Lanell Bellows

We are seeing the bandage of both protagonists of the star. Both very calm.

The stellar card of Lomachenko vs Teófimo López begins!

Victory for Jose Vargas! It does so by unanimous decision.

10th round |Be finished this fight! Last round in which the fatigue of both was noticed, but again there were crosses when possible. We’ll see what the judges say.

9th round | The fight is taking a long time for both of them. Vargas has the center of the ring and is getting more work, he is aware that he must press for the equal and may be making a difference.

8th roundor | Castañeda begins to show fatigue. So now it has moved and has taken less work. Vargas squeezed a little and it served to send him in the round.

7th round | The lawsuit is still vibrant. The two fighters begin to feel tired. They are increasingly planted and the crossing is more common between the two.

6th round | Now Castañeda is growing. He has landed good blows on Vargas, who locks himself up against the cuedas and brakes as much as the American’s push can.

5th round | What a round! Vargas squeezed, stayed more stopped and Castañeda did not shy away from the exchange. Hard blows from both. The fight is being vibrant and very close.

4th round | Castañeda is now the one who seems better. He sets the pace, presses and tries to connect Vargas with good hands, in fact, now Vargas felt sense in some sections.

3rd round | What a reaction! Castañeda, far from squatting, went forward, squeezed Vargas and hit him with good blows. Of course, Vargas also countered him with good hands.

2nd round | Trouble for Castañeda! Vargas went to the crossroads and with a straight left he knocked him to the ground. The American was able to resist well and rebuilt, but the assault lost it 10-8.

1st round | Good round from both of you. The two were regulating, but when one went into distance, neither hesitated to cross blows. It is difficult to know who has been better, the two have connected good hands.

The duel begins!

Fight to close the preliminaries! Ten rounds at super lightweight between Vargas and Castañeda.

Josué Vargas vs Kendo Castañeda

That’s how determined Lomachenko arrived. He was in a hurry to get to the locker room, once there, absolute calm.

This is another of the names of the night. Edgar Berlanga has knocked out his 14 rivals in the first round. Will it be repeated today?

They teach us for the first time, on a split screen, the two protagonists of the star. Lomachenko is in a chair, calm, and Teofimo is already shirtless, on his feet and little by little activating himself.

ESPN shows us how Lomachenko arrives. Walking fast, determined and we cannot see his full face through the mask, but the Ukrainian is seen wanting to enter his dressing room.

Here we have the end of the fight.

1st round | Victory for Vivas! Not much had happened, but in an action in the short, Moralde covered himself badly and Vivas destroyed him. Moralde tried to hold on, but he was very touched and after two more falls he ended up knocked out. The only thing we could see is that Vivas’s pace was much higher. Great victory.

The combat begins!

Let’s go for the third fight of the night! Vivas and Moralde meet at featherweight. Duel agreed to eight rounds.

José Enrique Vivas vs John Vicent Moralde

Teófimo López is already in the dressing room. We see him standing, not bandaged and beginning to activate.

It must be remembered that both the boxers, promoter and television decided that the lawsuit is not PPV in the United States. They seek to reach more people and help the fan in these difficult times.

As is usual in ESPN broadcasts, there is a lot of pause between combat. We have five matches ahead of us, two for the next hour and 15 minutes.

The victory goes to Randall by unanimous decision.

Now they are facing Quinton Randall and Jan Carlos Rivera.

The night has already begun and it has done so with the victory, by unanimous decision of Jahi Tucker over Charles Garner.

He’s fighting to choose the only lightweight king, but the WBC cinutron will not be in play because Lomachenko is a franchise champion and that belt is not exposed.

Welcome to the broadcast, live and live online, of the fight between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teófimo López.