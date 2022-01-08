Mirandés have won two wins against Lugo so far this season. The rojillo team prevailed both in the domestic competition in Anduva and in the Cup against Rubén Albés’s pupils, although for Lolo Escobar tomorrow’s appointment will have nothing to do with the above: “In the league they put the strongest eleven they had and in the Cup they left very little on the bench, removing the two centrals. We handle more players. When you win two matches in a row, you expect changes from your opponent. It is a very difficult field where we will try to play a good game ”. The rojillos, who are six points ahead of the relegation zone, will try to add a new victory that will allow them to climb positions in the standings.

“We have two good games in 2022. Hopefully we will prolong it in time and the dynamics will be positive. Since the match in Zaragoza, the team has been doing well except for the blots in Valladolid and Cartagena. It is the line in which we want to continue, to be more supportive and more balanced ”, he points out. The Extremaduran coach will be able to count on the first incorporation of the Mirandés in the winter market. Martín Calderón could play his first minutes with the elastic jabata in the Anxo Carro: “He is a boy I have known for a long time. I have suffered from it many times. He is a diesel midfielder, with a spectacular blow, with a good movement and vision of the game. He had to incorporate into his game things that with Cervera he will have incorporated. He will be a much more complete footballer. It will give us a lot from set pieces ”.