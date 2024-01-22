PASTICCERIA IGINIO MASSARI – A classic naturally leavened colomba, with candied orange peel inside and amaretto icing for finishing. Fans of signature pastries can taste and purchase the Easter dessert signed by the Master of Masters Iginio Massari in Milan in the new Milanese pastry shop opened a stone's throw from Piazza del Duomo. Massari has created a leavened product dedicated to Milan based on ginger and pineapple. IGINO MASSARI PASTRY SHOP – Via G. Marconi, 4 (corner of Piazza Diaz), Milan.

Lollobrigida announces the “Massari Decree”. The dedication to the maestro and the prestigious award

The Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida chose Iginio Massaria special will be dedicated to the pastry master cooking prize. The final phase of the process for the approval of the bill establishing the figure of Master of the art of Italian cuisine and which the minister renamed “Massari law“, in honor of the master pastry chef, who with him – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – participated in an Ismea initiative for the promotion of nuts. Giorgia's appreciation Melons for Igino Massari is known. So much so that the prime minister has done her own in the past best wishes to the pastry chef for his 80th birthday in 2022 and 2020 on Instagram he posted the photo with a sweet tricolor, the “Renaissance cake” dedicated to Italian beauty and culture.

He had visited in the past, during one break from political commitments, also at the pastry chef's pastry shop. And so it is not surprising that during the “Dulcis in Guscio” event, in which the minister took part, there was a dialogue with the teacher Iginio Massari. Massari will always be part of the commission which it will evaluate in relation to the “Master of Italian art and cuisine” award. “We dedicate the decree that rewards the masters of Italian cuisine to the pastry chef. The French are ahead in this of us, we have reached them on wine. Now we are also valorising oil”, said Minister Lollobrigida, who then announced the birth of a “Massari decree”.

