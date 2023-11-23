Lollobrigida and the train stopped, that’s why the calculations made on the delay don’t add up

The story continues to take center stage train stopped by the minister Lollobrigida. And the timing of this delay which would have prevented Meloni’s brother-in-law from being present in Caivano doesn’t add up. Lollobrigida – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – did it stopping a train for half an hour late. The extraordinary stop of the Frecciarossa 9519 which, leaving Turin at 7am, had accumulated a delay of 111 minutes allowed it to save 15 minutes. In fact, Lollobrigida was expected in Caivano for the inauguration of the urban park at 2.40pm (because the visit scheduled for 1.20pm to the Montano hotel institute would have been canceled in any case). Ansa announced the minister’s arrival at 2.56pm. While the Frecciarossa arrived at 2.52pm, 116 minutes late.

And from the Afragola stop – continues Il Fatto – up to Caivano it takes 15 minutes. So Lollobrigida without getting off the train he would have arrived at 3.10pm. That is half an hour later than scheduled and a quarter of an hour after actual arrival. The phone call to the CEO of Trenitalia Luigi Corradi would have come after that the conductor refused to make the “extraordinary stop”. But then the train stopped at Ciampino anyway. While, the newspaper points out, it is also curious that after the request for clarification from Trenitalia the company’s response arrived together with that given by the minister to the newspapers. A circumstance that suggests that it was agreed between the two press offices. Meanwhile, Trenitalia starts a internal audit to verify that the procedures have been respected internal for the stop. The company also did not respond to a request for details the previous 207 of extraordinary stops in 2023 which he mentioned in the statement.

