Lollobrigida: “I would get off that train 100 more times. I have to pay for the family bond with the prime minister”

Francis Lollobrigida it doesn’t move back an inch. The minister claims the choice to make stop that train to go down to Ciampino. “I didn’t enjoy it no privileges. In the last six months there have been stops on request performed 207 times. And the train – explains Lollobrigida to Il Corriere della Sera – was no longer on the high-speed line, but diverted onto an ordinary line. I asked if it was possible to make a stop at an existing station, where other people also got off. I didn’t abuse anything. I could have taken a state plane, I took a train to inaugurate a Caivano as chief minister of forestry forces a park they cleaned up and returned to the citizens. The government is trying to save lives, not make catwalks. I would go down another 100 times if necessary“.

Read also: General Vannacci, new assignment. Him at Affari: “Politics? Not excluded”

Read also: EU, “Ppe never with friends of the League”. On Affari, FI’s response to Salvini

Lollobrigida He also faces for the first time another case in which he was involved in recent months. “Extrapolations, desire to create controversy out of reality: one woman — by many who fill their mouths with respect for women — was persecuted for a month and a half because “suspected” of having had a child with me… Anything to strike, overwhelming the lives of others.” The minister also establishes some points on European alliances. “For us, some limits are clear in Italy and in Europe, among these the support to Ukraine and the defense of the freedom of Israel. And this with some political forces prevents any alliance.” Lollobrigida also talks about another family issue. “I am appreciated by everyone despite having to always suffer the burden of being “brother-in-law of”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

