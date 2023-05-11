Birth rate: Lollobrigida, there is an Italian ethnic group that must be protected

“I think it is clear to everyone that there is no Italian race, so it is a false problem to imagine a concept of this nature. However, there is a culture, an Italian ethnic group that Treccani defines as a cultural linguistic grouping and which I imagine in this conference there is a tendency to protect, otherwise it would not make sense”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, during a press conference at the General Assembly on the birth rate in Rome.



“We have an increase of 75 million people a year in the world, therefore the population grows, many people around the globe would like to come and live in Italy. So why worry about the decline in births in Italy? If the political response is to increase that birth rate, it is probably for reasons related to the defense of that belonging to which many of us are linked, I in particular with pride, to Italian culture, to our linguistic lineage, to our way of life” , adds Lollobrigida.

