Gina Lollobrigida’s funeral home has opened in the Campidoglio. The coffin of the actress, who died on January 16, has been placed in the center of the Sala della Promoteca on the Campidoglio. On the coffin a cushion of red roses. On the sides, two portraits of Lollo in the golden age of her cinematographic activity, while in the background a screen reproduces the most beautiful scenes of her films. The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, paid homage to the Bersagliera, alongside the actress’s only son, Andrea Milko Skofic Junior, her nephew Dimitri Skofic and Francisco Javier Rigau, the actress’s ex-husband. Also present were the Undersecretary for Culture Lucia Borgonzoni and the President of Cinecittà Chiara Sbarigia.

Among the many homage crowns to the “Bersagliera”, that of Cinecittà, that of the municipality of Subiaco, where the actress was born, that of the Ministry of Culture.