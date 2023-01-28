Over the last few hours, on the net and on the small screen, there has been nothing but talk of the opening of the will of Lollobrigida who has revealed his will. After stating that he is not interested in the woman’s assets, the actress’s ex-husband has released some unpublished statements about his ex-wife. Let’s find out all the details together.

According to his will expressed in the willLollobrigida would have left 50% of the inheritance to his only son Andrea Mirko Skofic. Instead, the other half would be destined for the personal assistant of the famous actress Andrew Piazzolla who has been close to her over the last few years.

However, it is her ex-husband who has been excluded from the inheritance Francisco Javier Rigau. On the occasion of ainterview issued to Morning Five, the Spanish entrepreneur has returned to talk about the matter. In detail, he replied to the words of Andrea Piazzolla with which he had stated that the actress’s money had been spent to keep her high-waisted tender:

I’ve never met a meaner woman than Gina Lollobrigida. I say it with love, her son also said it. She was the first to tell him she was cheap.

Lollobrigida’s ex-husband accuses the actress’s doctor

At a later time, the man also hurled thoughts accusations against the doctor who was treating the actress:

When she was hospitalized she was in terrible condition, undernourished, dehydrated, with a kidney that no longer worked and with a stomach full of blood. Dr. Francesco Ruggero says that he watched her at her home but when she was hospitalized she was very ill. She had to be admitted before her.

However, the reply of the doctor from Lollobrigida was not long in coming. These were hers words: