Lollobrigida, the case is reignited: here is the short circuit between the two ministries

I turn it back on Lollobrigida case and this time in the center there is a “short circuit between ministries“. On November 21st when the minister was dropped off at Ciampino, on the route Rome-Naples the minister Matteo Salvini, number one of Transport and Infrastructure, was not informed of the affair. He writes it today il Fatto Quotidianothe newspaper that first raised the case, explaining that the lack of communication between Trenitalia top management, Lollobrigida and Salvini it was one of the reasons why the Minister of Transport refused to answer for the matter in Parliament.

An anomalous fact, Il Fatto explains, because Salvini “is responsible for the Railways, which belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Trenitalia, an FS subsidiary”. For now, in the Northern League, the group leader in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo who spoke of “behavior to be avoided” and the vice president of the Senate Gianmarco Centinaio who specified that “fortunately not everyone is like the minister” have been sent forward on the case. As it happens, yesterday, as he points out Open, “Salvini argued with some mayors who would like high-speed stops in their municipalities, declaring that the projects for high-speed rail, the stops, are not the result of political choices, but technical and infrastructural ones made by engineers. High speed is high if it doesn’t make too many stops, if it has a homogeneous route. This is true in Calabria but also in Tuscany. In my opinion, we need to think about reducing the excess presence which sometimes creates chain delays in the event of a breakdown or malfunction.”

