The army is also in the field against the “indiscriminate proliferation of wild boars”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking at the Coldiretti assembly. “We are intervening on African swine fever by strengthening the powers of the commissioner – he underlined – and by activating the commitment we made two years ago, I am not ashamed to say it, to combat the indiscriminate proliferation of wild boars, which are the main vehicle for the transmission of PSA, so today we are also calling on the Army to slaughter wild boars, they are devastating also for agriculture and the safety of people in terms of roads”.