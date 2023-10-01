Meloni government, Lollobrigida: “If it falls there will only be elections”

“One thing is certain. After the Meloni government, in four years or whenever it ends, there will be elections.” Francesco Lollobrigida, interviewed by Corriere della Sera, he dismisses as “the usual cinema” the pessimistic scenarios on the government’s path, in the wake of the spread, for example, and clarifies that “Fdl, which is decisive in Parliament, will not converge on any technical government. Or not resulting from a popular vote.” A line on which, he assures, his allies will also find themselves: «We are certain of it. This is demonstrated by the facts, more than the declarations”, says the FdI exponent.

Returning to the country’s economic indicators, «even to the opposition – explains the Minister of Agriculture, among those closest to Giorgia Meloni – we have never considered these indicators to evaluate the solidity of a government. It should always be the judgment of citizens – he points out – that establishes it. But even if you want to play this game you have to tell the truth. The spread is much lower than when we started governing. And also of values ​​achieved during the activity of previous executives. And I don’t remember at the time – he points out – shouts or headlines that underlined alleged surges. The stock market also recorded exceptional growth. Higher than the pre-crisis values ​​of 2008. Perhaps the best in the EU”.

“So this unscrupulous support of some to describe an unsustainable economic and financial crisis – reiterates Lollobrigida – does not correspond to reality”.

