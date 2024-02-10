Agriculture, Lollobrigida: “Unjust Irpef exemptions for everyone, stop voted by the entire government”

“In the Budget Law we have chosen to give priority to interventions that allow us to support agricultural businesses in difficulty. The little money available has imposed an order of priority on us, starting with the emergency fund of 300 million for companies affected by critical environmental issues or plant diseases” while “the exemption from personal income tax for everyone is not fair because it benefits those who make millions. Giorgetti has decided to guarantee the farmers most in difficulty, who according to him are around 90% of the companies”. The Minister of Agriculture said this to the 'Corriere della Sera', Francesco Lollobrigida.



Furthermore, he reiterates, “I don't think it's right to exempt people with incomes, turnovers and properties higher than 99% of Italians. The stop to the exemption was voted in the Council of Ministers on Giorgetti's proposal by the entire government and I agreed. And now, with great difficulty, we have found additional resources and chosen to guarantee a fairer exemption, without privileges for those who do not need them. The associations and tractor drivers have not placed the Irpef exemption as a priority”, the minister further indicates.