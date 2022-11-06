Among the options to reduce the presence of large predators in the Trentino and South Tyrolean mountains, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida “does not rule out” the possibility of killing all animals considered “problematic”. Together with the brothers of Italy Alessandro Urzì (elected to the Chamber) and Marco Galateo (new provincial councilor), the minister visited South Tyrol, talking about the subject with the press: “We must protect endangered species, but do not increase the species that can be harmful to national breeders and production ”, he clarified. Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the exponent of the Brothers of Italy invited a “pragmatic and not ideological” discussion on the subject. “We need to protect wolves as well as ungulates and cattle – said Lollobrigida – it is however clear that if 30 years ago some species were in extinction, such as wolves, today they are overabundant: this is a fact.

Often there is also a mixture of wolves and dogs and this damages the survival of the breed. The overabundance therefore damages both agriculture and the wolves themselves ”. Statements that have left “stunned” the National Animal Protection Authority (Enpa), which in an official note defined Lollobrigida’s position “contrary to science and offensive to millions of Italians who have always been against the killing of large carnivores”, the “most precious heritage of our biodiversity, moreover in very serious decline”. The body reminded the minister that there are “ecological methods, scientifically validated, for the prevention of any conflicts between wildlife and human activities”. “Moreover – the note concludes – recognizing a wolf at first sight is very complicated and there is a risk, with the killing policy, of hitting hybrids and therefore in fact authorizing the killing of dogs, a crime punishable by the Criminal Code”.