For Sophia Loren, the disappearance of Gina Lollobrigida was a serious blow. ” Yesterday I was very sad and the words could not come to me ”, explains the actress to Adnkronos that today she wishes to express, through a message, all her affection and condolences for her friend who passed away yesterday.

”Dear Gina – says Loren reading her message – your body has shut down but the light of your star will shine on us and in our hearts forever. I love you Gina! Sophia”.

(by Alisa Toaff)