Government, Lollobrigida: “Clamorous examples of ethnic substitution”

Minister’s statement of Agriculture and right arm of Melons Francis Lollobrigidacontinues to argue. The government official on the issue of migrants spoke of the “risk of ethnic replacement”. Lollobrigida tries to clarify: “I’m not a racist. In my words – the minister explains to Corriere della Sera – it wasn’t there no reference to visions well distant from my training. I don’t think it’s correct to define myself ignorant because until yesterday I didn’t know who Mr Kalergi. I’ve read a lot in my life, but I don’t waste time on crazy and conspirators to which the left devotes much attention. I did not know the world conspiracy theory, in my life I took distances sidereal by those who imagine international conspiracies, and other follies of this nature. And I remember some sensational examples substitution, perpetrated by fascism in South Tyrolfrom Stalin with the Russification of Ukraine or from Putin in some areas of the Donbass“.

“If we are Italians – continues Lollobrigida al Corriere – and we think that our values ​​must be protected we must defend them, with the birth of children lucky enough to come into the world in Italy. Without hinder integration, but without erasing our culture for the benefit of others. You can also become Italian by coming here, working, appreciating our model and swearing by it Constitutionmilestone that distinguishes i Italian citizens from the rest. I am against the political use of the word race and I think it is out of place with ours Constitution. We are trying to create chaos on the very serious issue of falling birth rates and on trying to maintain ours model“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

