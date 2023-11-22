Lollobrigida and the extraordinary stop. Trenitalia confirms everything

Francesco Lollobrigida is back in the news, this time the minister has ended up in the news for a “extraordinary stop“. He was expected to Caivano for an institutional commitment but the Frecciarossa on which he was traveling – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – had accumulated about two hours of delay. Hence the decision: “Let me get off at Ciampino“. Too bad that stop wasn’t included in the journey. Lollobrigida got on the train at Termini station at 12. To go to Naples Afragola and from there to continue towards Caivano. Where he was expected for the inauguration of a park. But a fault on the route from Rome to Naples (from Salone to Labico) made Trenitalia decide to divert Frecce and Intercity to the “old” Rome-Naples. With the intention of make them rejoin later on the old road.

At that point however – continues Il Fatto – another problem occurred between Zagarolo and Valmontone. And this caused another delay between Termini and Ciampino. The minister came from a commitment in the Chamber. He had to go to Caivano and then return to Rome to participate in the Avanti Popolo broadcast by Nunzia De Girolamo. At that point, sources close to the minister explain, «the absence of the government would have been a disappointment both for the many people present who were waiting for the start of the event, especially for the children and students who flocked to the school and the park in the rain, both for institutions. Unfortunately the train was about 100 minutes late. So as not to disappoint the citizens and to respect the commitment made with the community of Caivano, the minister would even go on foot.” And then RFI authorizes the train conductor at the extraordinary stop for Ciampino. Trenitalia confirms: “After the restart from Termini, the stop was in fact arranged at Ciampino station. The institutions present on board got off there“.

