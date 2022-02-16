Francesca Lollobrigida will be the Italian standard-bearer in the closing ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games scheduled for Sunday evening at the Bird Nest in Beijing (start at 8pm in China, 1pm in Italy). The speed skating blue, silver in the 3,000 meter test in Beijing 2022, internationally awarded multiple titles, was chosen by the President of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, in agreement with the Head of Delegation, Carlo Mornati. “It is a fair recognition for what Francesca has done so far in Beijing – explained the President of Coni, Giovanni Malagò – and also a spur for what she will have to do in the next few days. Furthermore, I believe it is a necessary signal of attention to the Federation Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio and its president Andrea Gios, who honored these Games by winning important successes for the Italia Team “.