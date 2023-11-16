Minister Lollobrigida falls for it again, new storm over the “poor people who go to trattorias”

Francis Lollobrigida he fell for it again, a new phrase similar to the one uttered a few months ago and which he always brings together poor And quality of food in Italy. The Minister of Agriculture – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – really doesn’t want to know about real data. Yesterday his speech at a Fipe Confcommercio event on catering turned into a series of clichés and classism. Mindful of the attacks he suffered a few months ago for having said that “in Italy the poor often eat better, because when buying from the producer they look for quality”, this time Lollobrigida goes on the defense: “Nobody says you have to be poor to be happy“, but… But also those who have less can dine in a restaurant at a reasonable price, says the minister: “Try to do it in other parts of the world.” The other parts of the world in the ministerial narrative are above all the United Stateswhere “to eat well you pay prices that we pay in starred restaurants” and those who are not on average rich “have difficulty find a way to eat well“.

Enough? Of course: “We – continues Lollobrigida and reported by Il Fatto – let’s say I eat like at homethinking about how your grandmother and mother educated you about quality, try to think of an American who says that, even if not for goodness’ sake”, eating there is just a “gas pump for humans”. But in a few moments the theorem creaks: “To have quality you have to pay”, the minister goes on to support. Then: “If you are not informed about quality, you choose the lowest cost, otherwise you always choose quality“. The mass of people who are spending these months at discount stores or soup kitchens must all be very large uninformed.

