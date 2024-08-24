Lollobrigida on Facebook after the breakup with Arianna Meloni, the prime minister’s sister: “There are no political problems between us”

“Yes it’s true, we haven’t been together for a while”: with these clear and concise words, Arianna Melonisister of the Prime Minister and head of the secretariat of FdIconfirmed to the pages of The Sheet the break with Francesco LollobrigidaMinister ofAgricultureFood Sovereignty and Forests. An unexpected announcement for many that filled the websites of all the newspapers. Today, however, as a “public figure”, Lollobrigida he wanted to clarify that “there is no political problem neither with Giorgia nor with Arianna and those who hope for this will not have great satisfaction. If anything, they will have to take note that the family relationships were not the reason for my role”, he wrote in a Facebook post.

Arianna and Giorgia Meloni

“I have never in my life been so happy about something problem happened to another person. Even my worst enemy. It’s not my kindness, the priest is my brother Maurizio, but simply the consideration of how ridiculous I would feel to do it. To feel joy for the pain of others or to ridicule it seems to me like a frustrating weakness. Not finding a way to be happy and celebrate when others may be in the same situation…pathetic“, he added.

“A reflection would be enough, depriving oneself for a moment of mask of hate and self-pity that conditions this attitude and ask yourself some questions: why? What is the point? Does it make me better? If one had the strength, not feeling ashamed for the answers or managing to obscure their content from oneself with a veil of hypocritical cynicism, one could add one: how many innocent people do I hurt without a purpose?”, he underlined.

Who knows, the minister then stated, “if faced with the verdict he would withdraw his hand and bow his head in the natural gesture that invokes forgiveness”. And again: “NI will not give satisfaction to the voyeurism of these hours in which even the most prestigious newspapers are dedicated to soliciting the last scraps of “beach umbrella chatter”.“. The minister concluded the post by wishing “Happy Sunday to everyone, even to those who wish us harm!”, closing with a tricolour flag.