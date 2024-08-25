«I will not give satisfaction to the voyeurism of these hours in which even the most prestigious newspapers are dedicated to soliciting the last scraps of “beach umbrella chatter”. As a public figure I only have one answer: there is no political problem with either Giorgia or Arianna and those who hope for this will not have great satisfaction. If anything they will have to take note that the family relationships were not the reason for my role… have a good Sunday to everyone, even to those who wish us harm! The Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida wrote this on his social profiles.



“I have never in my life rejoiced over a problem that happened to another person. Even my worst enemy. It’s not out of kindness, the priest is my brother Maurizio, but simply a consideration of how ridiculous I would feel if I did it. Taking joy in the pain of others or ridiculing it strikes me as a frustrating weakness. Not finding ways to be happy and celebrate when others may be in the same situation is pathetic.”





«A reflection would be enough, removing for a moment the mask of hatred and self-pity that conditions this attitude and asking yourself some questions: why? What is the point? Does it make me better? If then one had the strength, not feeling ashamed for the answers or managing to obscure from oneself with a veil of hypocritical cynicism their content, one could add one: how many innocent people do I hurt without a purpose? Who knows if faced with the response he would withdraw his hand and bow his head in the natural gesture that invokes forgiveness» concludes Lollobrigida.