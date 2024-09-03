Instead, the changes made were to add additional visual effects, such as Juliet’s chainsaw marks on the floor and walls, or to improve the all-round gaming experience without affecting one iota of the violent and over-the-top style of the original 2010 game.

As you may already know, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop will have two modes, the “Original Mode” which is very similar to the 2010 original and the “RePop Mode” which features less on-screen violence and replaces blood and dismemberment with pop-art style effects. Producer Yoshimi Yasuda previously hinted that the Original Mode will also have a series of differences from the original and now he has spoken about it in detail, reassuring fans of the fact that there will be no censorship .

The words of the producer of Lollipop Chainsaw RePop

“The Original Mode reproduces the same gore expressions, scene direction, character designs, movement, comic-style character introduction images, costumes, objectives, etc. as the original version,” Yasuda said on X. “For this original mode, which we asked for approval, There were no requests for review by any of the platform owners (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Steam).”

Yasuda added that some measures have been taken changes to some gameplay elements to make it more like a modern action game. “This includes attack power, movement speed, camera range, combo input acceptance time, and combo starting abilities,” he wrote.

“Other changes include the number of shots remaining in the blaster, changes to the behavior of Nick’s special moves, the addition of an option to automate QTEs, the addition of an online leaderboard, changes to items in the shop, price adjustments, the addition of a chain attack system, image quality, resolution, FPS, and the addition of Yukari Tamura’s voice.”

Interestingly, these clarifications came shortly after the news that Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will be censored for console versions in Japan due to CERO restrictions. Before we leave, we remind you that Lollipop Chainsaw RePop will be available from September 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and Nintendo Switchwith PS4 and Xbox One versions to follow in November.