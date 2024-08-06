The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The pre-order pages for the game have not yet been opened, but the price should be around 44.99 euros (since the one confirmed for the US market is $44.99).

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will arrive on our shores a few days earlier than previously indicated. Dragami Games has announced that the release date of this re-release in Europe and the two Americas is scheduled for September 12th instead of the 25th of the same month.

What is Lollipop Chainws RePOP?

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is the remake of the crazy action based on zombies and cheerladers made by Grasshopper Manufacture and originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in June 2012.

The protagonist of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP while cutting down a zombie with the chainsaw

This remake will boast a higher resolution and reduced loading times. There are also some new features in the gameplay, with the actions with the chainsaw of the protagonist Juliet that have been sped up and the introduction of the Chained Hits, which increase the speed of the shots by landing multiple consecutive attacks. In addition, the timing of the inputs has been improved and an auto-lock and auto-fire function for the Chainsaw Blaster.

Still in terms of news, the RePOP modewhich uses new colorful pop art style visual effects for attacks, new skins for the protagonist’s chainsaw and 30 costumes and 4 different hairstyles for Juliet. If you like to challenge yourself, a mode has also been introduced Time Attack with online rankings.