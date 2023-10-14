













It must be remembered that making a remake is generally about making the game from scratch under the same base and with some creative changes. More or less what happened with Final Fantasy VII and its new presentation. Lollipop Chainsaw RePop It was going to be the same, but the plans changed according to statements by Yoshimi Yasuda.

Source: Dragami Games

“We changed RePOP’s game design from remake to remaster based on your requests”he declared Yoshimi Yasuda on his X account. Unfortunately, he no longer added any additional data or details, so much will be left to the imagination of fans awaiting the return of this installment.

私たちは皆さんの要望を踏まえRePOPのゲームデザインをRemakeからRemasterに変更しました…!!!

We have changed the game design of RePOP from Remake to Remaster based on your requests! pic.twitter.com/IRcfQRXN6a — 安田善巳 Yoshimi Yasuda (@yasudaD5) October 13, 2023

To this we must add that the developer Dragami Games stated that they delayed the launch of this video game to summer 2024, so if you are one of those who hope to play again with Juliet StarlingWell, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

What is Lollipop Chainsaw about?

Lollipop Chainsaw is an action game that originally came out in the summer of 2012 around the world on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In this video game you took the role of Juliet Starling who fights with hordes of zombies.

How did Juliet get into this scenario? You see, when she starts a zombie outbreak at San Romero High School, her boyfriend Nick Carlyle is bitten by an infected person and in order for him to survive, our heroine cuts off his head. For that reason she carries it with her everywhere.

The video game directed by Goicihi Suda perhaps did not have the best reception from critics, however, it did not fail to have its fans and will finally now have a re-release designed for the current generation of consoles.

