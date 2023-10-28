One of the many aspects that Dragami Games is working on to bring to life Lollipop Chainsaw RePop and the combat systemwhich the development team plans to redesign and modernize to adapt it to the tastes of today’s players, while eliminating the woodiness that characterized the original game.

The confirmation comes from a post by Yoshimi Yasuda, the founder of the Japanese studio, who explained that one of the objectives is to eliminate woodiness which featured the original Lollipop Chainsaw released in 2012.

“We’d like to revamp battles so that they can be enjoyed by today’s console action players, for example by eliminating the slowness of chainsaw battles with speed tuning, improving input timing and combos, as well as improving the camera movement.”