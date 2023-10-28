One of the many aspects that Dragami Games is working on to bring to life Lollipop Chainsaw RePop and the combat systemwhich the development team plans to redesign and modernize to adapt it to the tastes of today’s players, while eliminating the woodiness that characterized the original game.
The confirmation comes from a post by Yoshimi Yasuda, the founder of the Japanese studio, who explained that one of the objectives is to eliminate woodiness which featured the original Lollipop Chainsaw released in 2012.
“We’d like to revamp battles so that they can be enjoyed by today’s console action players, for example by eliminating the slowness of chainsaw battles with speed tuning, improving input timing and combos, as well as improving the camera movement.”
Waited for thesummer 2024 on platforms yet to be confirmed, although they will probably include PC and PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop was described at the announcement as a real remake of Suda51’s zombie and cheerleader action game released in 2012 on PS3 and Xbox 360.
This description was partly corrected a few days ago by Yasuda himself, who explained that the project is now a “remaster” and no longer a “remake” based on player requests. In any case it seems that the developers’ intervention will not simply be limited to modernizing the graphics but also to improving the less successful elements of the original.
#Lollipop #Chainsaw #RePop #revamped #combat #wont #wooden #original