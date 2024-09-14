In a lengthy message posted on X, Yasuda responded directly to some of these controversies, explaining the point of view of the development team Dragami Games and also attacking some arguments as simple “fake news”.

Criticism from users includes the presence of various bugs in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, issues related to the game’s regional pricing, and some changes found in the gameplay experience, along with the removal of almost all of the licensed songs originally present in the soundtrack.

The launch of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP a new reworked edition of the peculiar action game originally released in 2012, is undergoing several criticisms in this launch period, which affect various aspects of the game but the team Dragami Games is responding to these, with CEO Yoshimi Yasuda who seems particularly aggressive in responding blow for blow.

Precise answers and accusations of fake news

Some protests are legitimate, however, and the team’s CEO realizes this: “We agree with some points raised by some players,” Yasuda explained, “and we will adjust the prices as soon as possible.”

Here the CEO refers in particular to the question of difference between regional pricesexplaining that the issue will be resolved as soon as possible. Some bugs found, such as poor sound quality and cut dialogues, have also been acknowledged by the developers and will be resolved as soon as possible.

“Not only we will fix the bugsbut we will also apply new options to better optimize”, Yasuda reported. As for the protagonist’s movements and the control system, the matter is more complex: the developers admit the presence of differences, but these are due to the use of Unreal Engine 5.

The original was built on Unreal Engine 3 and implemented physics management that is no longer compatible with the new version of the graphics engine. “As for the physics enginewe added the Kawaii Physics system to RePOP because the physics engine used in the original release is not compatible with UE5,” Yasuda explained. “The physics engine’s behavior is caused by incorrectly configured parameters, and we will fix it as soon as possible,” so this should also be addressed through future updates.

Finally, regarding the idea that the game could be censoredthe team’s CEO dismissed the whole thing as “fake news,” no less: “It’s a shame that some influencers and journalists are spreading fake news, such as that I proposed RePOP mode as a censored mode and negotiated to make Original mode uncensored,” Yasuda explained.

“The fact is that we have received ESRB approval for the specifics of the game you are playing, we have applied to the platforms, and we have received approval for release on all platforms without receiving any instructions to modify.”

The “pop” effects replacing the gore and blood of the original version (which is still selectable in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP) would therefore not be a consequence of an imposition by the classification bodies.