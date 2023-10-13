The upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw remake’s game design is now described as a remaster, rather than a remake.

Producer Yoshimi Yasuda made the announcement earlier today on social media.

Last year, Yasuda stated Lollipop Chainsaw RePop won’t update the original’s story or aesthetics. “We want to make it so that the game can be as close to the original version as possible,” Yasuda said, echoing the only major aspect which will be changed is the game’s licensed music soundtrack.



“We have changed RePop’s game design from remake to remaster based on your requests,” Yasuda wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Yasuda did not elaborate further on what this means for the game.

Developer Dragami Games originally intended to release Lollipop Chainsaw RePop this year but announced a delay to summer 2024 in August. The extra time for development is needed to ensure RePop reaches “the best possible quality experience,” Dragami said.

Dragami has shown little of the remaster publicly. The studio hasn’t announced platforms for the release yet, although at the beginning of the year it gave us our first look at protagonist Juliet Starling.