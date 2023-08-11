Dragami Games has postponed the planned release of the remake of Lollipop Chainsaworiginally scheduled for 2023. The title will instead be released insummer of 2024 and the official title is announced: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. We don’t yet know, however, what all the platforms it will launch on will be.

“Although the development of RePOP has been progressing with the intention of releasing it in 2023, our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our players has led us to make the difficult decision to extend the development period to ensure this objective” Dragami Games said in a press release.

“We apologize to everyone who has been waiting for the latest iteration of the Lollipop Chainsaw series and kindly ask for your understanding.”

The original title, developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, was first released in 2012 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Source: Dragami Games Street Gematsu