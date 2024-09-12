The future players of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP However, they can sleep soundly, because Yoshimi Yasuda – the Game Designer of the video game – has revealed via his Twitter account that the action game will not use Denuvo which is the most famous anti-tamper software used in video games.

PC games have many advantages over console games, but they also bring with them a problem: existing in an open ecosystem, publishers and developers are forced to use protection systems to prevent games from being pirated from the moment they launch. Unfortunately, this is a choice that many do not like, because the anti-tamper systems may limit the performance of video games.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Game Designers Announcement

Yasuda’s announcement has taken place via Twitteras mentioned, and you can see it below. In translation, the game designer of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP wrote: “To all Steam users: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is Denuvo free. Please enjoy RePOP!”.

Obviously the reactions from the fans were more than positive. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is available from today at the price of €44.99 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S.

This is a remaster of the 2012 game which, according to the official information on the Steam page of the new version of the video game, had sold 1.24 million copies. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP offers new updated graphics for modern platforms, as well as improvements to the gameplay and soundtrack.

Previously, Lollipop producer Chainsaw RePop revealed the new features of the “Original Mode” and clarified that there is no censorship.