Dragami Games announces that LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP It will also be coming to previous generation consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox OneThe launch is scheduled for worldwide in the month of November.

The versions PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Steam will instead be available from September 12th in Europe and North America, from September 26th in Japan and the rest of Asia.

Source: Dragami Games away Gematsu