Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP shows itself with four new imagespublished on Twitter in the last few days by game designer Yoshimi Yasuda: the shots offer a taste of what the wait will be like remaster of the action game directed by Suda51.
Although last October the developers declared that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP would no longer be a remake, but a remaster, the technical improvements compared to the original they seem quite evident.
In short, it seems that in this case we have not limited ourselves to increasing resolution and frame rate: from what we see, the feeling is that textures and effects have also received an update, if compared to the 2012 version.
Further news
Coming out next summer, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop will have renewed fights and will not be as wooden as the original, so in addition to the technical sector, the title directed by Suda51 will actually receive other improvements.
It doesn't end there: Yasuda confirmed that the English dubbing will be preserved, while by opting for the Japanese dubbing it will be possible to choose between the voices of Yoko Hisaka or Eri Kitamura.
