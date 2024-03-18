Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP shows itself with four new imagespublished on Twitter in the last few days by game designer Yoshimi Yasuda: the shots offer a taste of what the wait will be like remaster of the action game directed by Suda51.

Although last October the developers declared that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP would no longer be a remake, but a remaster, the technical improvements compared to the original they seem quite evident.

In short, it seems that in this case we have not limited ourselves to increasing resolution and frame rate: from what we see, the feeling is that textures and effects have also received an update, if compared to the 2012 version.