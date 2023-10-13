Yoshimi Yasudapresident of Dragami Gamescommunicated on X That Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP it will no longer be considered a “remake” but a “remaster”.

The message reads verbatim: “We have changed the game design of RePOP from remake to remaster based on your requests!”

There are no further details. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was announced in July 2022 as a remake of the 2012 title, planned for this year and then postponed to 2024 last August. The target platforms have not yet been announced.

Source: Dragami Games Street Gematsu