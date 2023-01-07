Published the first comparative artwork Of Lollipop Chainsaw Remakeshowing the model of Juliet, the protagonist, before and after, i.e. in the original game and in the new version. In principle, it is a copy without major stylistic changes.

Looking closely at the two Juliets, it can be seen that the character has paradoxically lost some details of the face, which is a little flatter than the original. It almost seems that they have applied Instagram filters, to use a reference known to almost all.

For the rest there is not much to note, apart from the more colorful background, due to the source of the new artwork, i.e. the Dragami Games New Year’s card.

Let’s say that the flattening of the face could have been caused precisely by the inclusion in this one postcardin order not to make Juliet stand out too much compared to the other characters, made in anime style and, therefore, with a more stylized face.

We just have to wait for the final version of Lollipop Chainsaw Remake to judge. Virtually nothing has been seen of the game so far. There is talk of a release on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5 in the late 2023but nothing is certain yet.