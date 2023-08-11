Dragami Games has decided to postpone the remake of Lollipop Chainsaw. It will no longer be released during 2023 as previously indicated, with the new release period set atsummer of 2024, with reference platforms yet to be revealed. The Japanese studio has also unveiled the official name of this makeover, that is Lollipop Chainsaw RePOPand shared the logo and artwork of the game (the image at the top of the news).

The postponement of the publication was decided to give the development team the opportunity to create the best possible experience for the players, according to what was declared by the studio, which apologizes to the fans for the delay.

“Although development of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has been progressing with the intention of releasing it in 2023, our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our players has led us to make the difficult decision to extend the development period to ensure this goal,” Dragami Games said in a press release.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been waiting for the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter.”