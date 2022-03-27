Today (27) is the last day of Lollapalooza 2022, in São Paulo, and there will be indie rock with Libertines; punk, with Idles; soul rock, by Black Pumas; and Fresno. Planet Hemp and Emicida close the festival.
The Foo Fighters show, which would be this Sunday, was canceled after the announcement of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Friday (25), in Colombia.
It is possible to buy tickets at official site of the event, and cost between R$ 648 and R$ 2,400.
Lollapalooza takes place at the Interlagos Circuit after two years without programming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
+ Oscars 2022 is tonight; see nominees and where to watch
See this Sunday’s schedule at Lollapalooza
Budweiser stage
12:00 – 12:50: Lagum
1:45 pm – 2:45 pm: Rashid
15:55 – 16:55: IDLES
18:05 – 19:05: The Libertines
onix stage
12:55 – 13:40: Allies
2:50pm – 3:50pm: Fresno
17:00 – 18:00: Black Pumas
19:10 – 20:25: Martin Garrix
adidas stage
12:00 – 12:50: minor acts
1:45 pm – 2:45 pm: Plant & Root
15:55 – 16:55: Marina Sena
18:05 – 19:05: Djonga
20:30 – 21:30: Kehlani
Perry’s Stage by Doritos
12:00 – 12:50: FractaLL x Rocksted
1:00 pm – 1:45 pm: MALIFOO
14:00 – 14:45: Evokings
15:00 – 15:45: Fancy Inc
16:00 – 17:00: Cat Dealers
17:15 – 18:15: Goldfish
6:30pm – 7:30pm: Kaytranada
20:00 – 21:00: Gloria Groove
21:15 – 22:15: Alesso
know more
+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams
+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam
+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school
+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign
+ What is known about fluorone?
+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media
+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia
+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result
+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021
+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011
+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat
#Lollapalooza #schedule #Sunday
Leave a Reply