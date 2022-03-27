Today (27) is the last day of Lollapalooza 2022, in São Paulo, and there will be indie rock with Libertines; punk, with Idles; soul rock, by Black Pumas; and Fresno. Planet Hemp and Emicida close the festival.

The Foo Fighters show, which would be this Sunday, was canceled after the announcement of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Friday (25), in Colombia.

It is possible to buy tickets at official site of the event, and cost between R$ 648 and R$ 2,400.

Lollapalooza takes place at the Interlagos Circuit after two years without programming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

See this Sunday’s schedule at Lollapalooza

Budweiser stage

12:00 – 12:50: Lagum

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm: Rashid

15:55 – 16:55: IDLES

18:05 – 19:05: The Libertines

onix stage

12:55 – 13:40: Allies

2:50pm – 3:50pm: Fresno

17:00 – 18:00: Black Pumas

19:10 – 20:25: Martin Garrix

adidas stage

12:00 – 12:50: minor acts

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm: Plant & Root

15:55 – 16:55: Marina Sena

18:05 – 19:05: Djonga

20:30 – 21:30: Kehlani

Perry’s Stage by Doritos

12:00 – 12:50: FractaLL x Rocksted

1:00 pm – 1:45 pm: MALIFOO

14:00 – 14:45: Evokings

15:00 – 15:45: Fancy Inc

16:00 – 17:00: Cat Dealers

17:15 – 18:15: Goldfish

6:30pm – 7:30pm: Kaytranada

20:00 – 21:00: Gloria Groove

21:15 – 22:15: Alesso

