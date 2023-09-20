From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/20/2023 – 11:11

Procon Estadual de Minas decided to fine Banco Bradesco SA R$7.6 million and TF4 Entretenimento SA R$3,696.00 for misleading advertising in the sale of tickets for the Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 Festival.

According to the institution’s administrative decision, the companies announced the sale of tickets starting at R$900 with a 15% discount for consumers with Bradesco, Next and Digio cards. However, at the time of purchase, the customer was informed that a 15% discount had already been applied to the R$900, contrary to the advertisement.

The content of the misleading advertising was also confirmed through messages on the event’s social networks that communicated that the discount was applied to the final price and was not yet applied to the R$900, according to the announcement.

In the decision document, Procon-MG explains that, by failing to provide clear, correct, precise and obvious information, misleading advertising misleads the entire group of consumers.

In the body’s assessment, the companies’ conduct violated the basic rights of consumers, in particular the right to clear and adequate information about products and services and protection against misleading and abusive advertising. For the State Procon, the suppliers’ attitude still breaks the contractual balance, as they take advantage of their superiority to cause harm to the consumer.