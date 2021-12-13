The Lollapalooza festival Chile 2022 will celebrate its tenth edition in March 2022, as confirmed by the production of the event through its social networks. After two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Lotus announced that the days March 18, 19 and 20 next year, the O’Higgins Park It will once again be the venue for the shows it contemplates Lollapalooza.

Lollapalooza Chile

When is the Lollapalooza Chile?

The most anticipated musical show, after the high number of infections and deaths due to COVID-19, will begin on March 18, 19 and 20 of next year.

Lollapalooza Chile 2022: lineup and confirmed artists

These are the groups and singers that will participate in the 2022 edition of the Lollapalooza Chile:

Foo fighters

Miley Cyrus

The strokes

ASAP Rocky

Alesso

C. Tangana

Doja cat

Machine Gun Kelly

Alan walker

Martin garrix

A day to remember

The wombats

Jane’s addiction

Idles

Phoebe Bridgers.

How to buy tickets for the Lollapalooza Chile 2022?

Tickets and bracelets for the 2020 edition will be valid for Lollapalooza Chile 2022. Those who fail to attend may request a return of the full ticket, including a service charge. Those with a day pass can also go to Puntoticket to change their day ticket.

Likewise, there will be benefits for people who keep their 2020 ticket: raffle for upgrades on tickets, special advance sale for Lollapalooza Chile 2023, access to raffles for daily passes and passes for three days.

Where will the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 take place?

It will take place in the O’Higgins Park which is located in the capital of Santiago de Chile.

What will be the COVID-19 protocol of Lollapalooza Chile 2022?

The producer of Lollapalooza Chile 2022, Lotus, reported that this concert will follow the sanitary regulations in force in that country. Attendees must carry your mobility pass and follow the other measures established by the organizers, such as the use of a mask inside O’Higgins.

Terms and conditions on prevention of COVID-19 in the Lollapalooza Chile 2022. Photo: capture of Punto Ticket

Only vaccinated people will attend Lollapalooza Chile 2022

The organizers of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 have been coordinating with the health authorities to ensure that this festival does not continue to spread COVID-19. As one of these measures, only people who completed the immunization schedule will be able to enter the premises.

“In accordance with current local public health guidelines, Complete COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend Lollapalooza Chile 2022″, It reads on the official website. “The safety of fans, artists and staff continues to be our top priority,” says the organization.

Only people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will enter Lollapalooza Chile 2022.

Miley Cyrus will return to South America after 7 years

The American singer Miley Cyrus, one of the stellar artists of the Lollapalooza Chile 2022, she was excited to play again in this part of the world. In addition to Santiago, Cyrus will also perform in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.

“It’s been almost 7 years since I had a show in South America! (I am) very excited to start 2022 with you! I have the feeling that it will be fun! “, Wrote the interpreter of ‘Wrecking Ball’ on his Twitter account.

Miley Cyrus will be one of the main artists at the Lollapalooza Chile 2022 festival. Photo: AFP

Guns N ‘Roses did not arrive at Lollapalooza Chile 2020

The North American band Guns N ‘Roses, one of the flag bearers in the Lollapalooza Chile 2020, did not play in the southern country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They initially rescheduled the participation of this group, along with Travis Scott and The Strokes, for November 2020, but sanitary conditions prevented its realization.