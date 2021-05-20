Following the announcement, last Tuesday, of the 2021 edition of the Lollapalooza Chicago Between the next July 29 and August 1, this Wednesday the line up of the festival was confirmed, with Foo Fighters, Tyler the creator, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone as their headliners.

After a year without activity, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Grant Park of the city that rests on the shores of Lake Michigan will be enabled to its full capacity to receive about 100 thousand people each of the four days that the traditional meeting will last.

“Here in Chicago, the word Lollapalooza summer has always been meaning, good music and four days of unforgettable fun. Which made the decision to postpone it, last year, very difficult, “said the city’s mayor, Lori Elaine Lightfood, in an official statement.

There he also warned: “Now, less than a year later and armed with a safe, effective and available vaccine for the general public, we already have the possibility to bring back one of the most iconic music festivals of the summer. “

Created in 1991 by Perry Farrell, as the setting for his band’s farewell tour, Jane’s Addiction, the Lollapalooza was transformed into a space in which musical genres of the most different characteristics converge, in the same way as different artistic trends and disciplines.

A custom that will be ratified once more, coinciding with celebrating 30 years of the encounter that with the passage of time was expanding its field of action to other scenarios in Europe and America, due to the presence of names such as those of Limp Bizkit, Marshmello, Modest Mouse, Band of Horses, Alison wonderland, Kim Petras and Megan Thee Stallion, among many others.

A postcard from the summer of Chicago, which was absent in 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Photo Amy Harris / Invision / AP

The decision to restart the immense machinery behind the Lollapalooza organization, which Clarion anticipated days ago, it corresponds to the most flexible measures that have prevailed in the United States in recent weeks, supported by the effectiveness of preventive vaccines against Covid.

One of the requirements to attend the event will be be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test resultAccording to the statement, which announced that this Wednesday 19 the line-up of the meeting will be known. The first of its dimensions to be held in the United States, and probably all over the world.

In Argentina, in November

Meanwhile, when it comes to the next local edition of the festival, nothing has changed for now, and the Lollapalooza Argentina 2021 still confirmed, still without clues about the artists that will be part of their programming, for November 26, 27 and 28, 2021, in its usual space at the Hipódromo de San Isidro.

Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, one of the last to sound at the 2019 edition of Chicago’s Lollapalooza, before the silence that the Covid-19 imposed during 2020. Photo Amy Harris / Invision / AP

“We are in contact with the local authorities and closely following the current situation. As always, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community they are our top priority and we continue working on this premise, “said the festival’s Argentine production.

