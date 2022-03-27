The Lollapalooza organization presented to Minister Raul Araújo, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), a request to reconsider the decision that restricted political demonstrations at the music festival. By the determination, the breaches, which were seen throughout this Sunday in presentations, can result in a fine of R$ 50 thousand to the company. Lollapalooza ends tonight.

In an injunction and monocratic character, Araújo this morning accepted a request from the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, and prohibited political demonstrations in the tone of an early election campaign at the event after singer Pabllo Vittar displayed a flag of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (EN) on your show. The PT leader is the leader of the voting intention polls and Bolsonaro’s main political opponent in the October elections.

In the piece, the company Time 4 Fun (T4F) says that the demonstrations are not electoral propaganda. “But, yes, of an artistic, political manifestation, of a personal nature, whose content was fully defined by the artist”, argues the organizer of Lollapalooza. “Neither T4F nor its representatives in any way directed the content of the show, which was not hired with the intention of promoting any candidate or influencing the election campaign,” she adds.

T4F says it has no interference over the artistic content of the shows and has no way of complying with the order of the TSE minister. “All these demonstrations represent the regular exercise of freedom of expression. They refer to political positions, that is, the issue that should precisely be the object of public discussion, free and not susceptible to censorship”, continues the company.

Araújo’s decision, criticized by peers behind the scenes at the TSE, as Political Broadcastand contested in court by the PT, will still have to be submitted to the plenary.

T4F also says that, despite not having been notified, as the festival has no relationship with the companies mentioned in the records, “it appears spontaneously in the present case”.

“For all the above, the represented T4F requests that the preliminary injunction granted be reconsidered, without the application of any penalty”, asks the company. “Subsidiarily, if Your Excellency does not understand to reconsider the preliminary decision, it is required that this petition be received as an grievance, sending the case back to the Plenary for judgment”, he adds in another part of the piece.

