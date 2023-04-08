Actress Elena Nikolaeva expressed her attitude to the singer Lolita in an interview with Moslenta. They starred together in the recently released series “Actresses” directed by Fyodor Bondarchuk.

“Lolita is beautiful! I’m glad to meet her. She is so… real,” said Nikolayeva.

The interlocutor of Moslenta admitted that Lolita struck her. According to her, the fact that the singer is also a deep dramatic actress was a real discovery for her.

Previously, Lolita called the condition for the continuation of her acting career.