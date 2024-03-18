Lolita responded to Sobchak’s call to “go through that door” and attend the elections

Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya responded to the call of TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak to “go through that door” – to take part in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation. She reported this in her Telegram-channel.

Shortly before this, Sobchak published a screenshot in which she demonstrated that she had taken part in electronic voting. “Kirkorov: enters the wrong door, Ivleeva: enters the wrong door, Sobchak: enters the electronic door, Lolita, you are next,” the presenter wrote.

Lolita responded to her message by stating that on the first day of the elections, March 15, she voted for one of the candidates.

“I report that 15 more voted, but I didn’t think to take a screenshot. And Happy Forgiveness Sunday to everyone!” — Milyavskaya wrote.

Earlier, the artist said that she went to a “naked party” organized by blogger Anastasia Ivleeva in the Moscow club “Mutabor” in order to hide from what was happening in the world.