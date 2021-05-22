Singer Lolita Milyavskaya said that her pension is about 23 thousand rubles a month. She named the amount of payments on the air of the show “50 Questions” on Youtube-channel “Macarena”.

“As a result, I have 23 thousand 200 rubles. I think this is due to individual entrepreneurship (individual entrepreneurship – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “, – said the performer. The artist complained about inflation, rising utility costs and overhaul fees.

She stressed that she does not have titles and awards that would increase the amount of her pension. “I am a categorical opponent of all this. Each title or award is given to you for retirement. It disgusts me, ”Lolita clarified.

According to the singer, theater artists are more dependent on awards than representatives of show business. So, Lolita gave an example of the opportunity to hold a corporate party with her participation, and noticed that no titles would lead to an increase in her fee.

In April 2019, Milyavskaya announced that her pension was 21 thousand rubles. Also in the past, the artist has been suing for housing and communal services. After filing a lawsuit due to allegedly unpaid payments, Lolita stated that she made payments on time, and the HOA is trying to steal money from her.