Reluctance to get married explained in her Telegram channel, singer Lolita Milyavskaya. On her 59th birthday, November 14, she posted an unfiltered video thanking fans for their congratulations and gifts.

“Thank you for attention! You know me better than relatives. Thanks for the raspberry jam, honey, sweets, toothbrush and paste! How much real care do you give me … Do you understand why I do not want to get married? Because no man can give me as much love as you give!” – the artist turned to the followers.