After the cancellation of concerts, Lolita joked that she would start making money on OnlyFans

60-year-old Russian singer Lolita Milyavskaya joked that she would start making money by creating materials for adults and publishing them on the OnlyFans platform, after losing millions of rubles and canceling concerts due to her participation in the naked party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. Her words leads Reedus edition.

“I’m counting on retirement and OnlyFans. The last one is a joke,” said the performer.

Earlier it became known that Milyavskaya lost more than seven million rubles due to the cancellation of concerts.

According to producer Sergei Dvortsov, the artist “went through the wrong door.” “Of course, many artists suffered after this party. And Lolita, of course, lost a lot due to the cancellation of concerts – about more than seven million rubles for sure. This is terrible for her and her large team,” said the media manager.

Prior to this, two concerts of the performer, in Tyumen and Omsk, were canceled after complaints from local residents.