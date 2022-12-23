Seven years have passed since the renowned journalist Dolores Ayala Nieto, better known as Lolita Ayala71 years old, suffered a plane crash that left several consequences. Recently, worried his fans when he reappeared in a wheelchair and connected to an oxygen tank; in a meeting with various media outlets at the Mexico City International Airport, He shared how he is in health.

It was in August 2015 when Lolita Ayala, had a spectacular plane crash in Chihuahua, Mexico, together with the then from that state, César Duarte, and his wife Bertha Gómez de Duarte. The helicopter in which they were traveling collapsed when they arrived at the politician’s ranch in the Balleza municipality, coming from the municipality of Moris, a place where they had gone to deliver some support to low-income families. The journalist, who for many years was part of Noticieros Televisa, had a severe spinal injury.

In his meeting with his fellow journalists at the airport, he recalled that the helicopter in which they were traveling ran out of gasoline and collapsed from 30 meters high“by a miracle none of us killed each other, thank God I’m alive, but I broke my entire spine.”

He mentioned that on that occasion, three people from his foundation “Just to help” went to Chihuahua, Mexico, since the politician César Duarte had invited them to a delivery of support to a town in the mountain area, “his wife, a pilot and an assistant, suddenly the helicopter ran out of gasoline and we are going down 30 meters”.

He also recounted that You currently have other health problems, which is why you have to use a wheelchair, “I fell in a helicopter and broke my spine and from there I fell in my house.” Little by little he has recovered, since rehabilitation is very slow, “the right leg that I broke, the femur and the hip, is sick, I still can’t walk well, so I’m still all broken and I can’t walk well; I’m with treatment, physiotherapy, all that, and I’m better now”.

As part of his trajectory, Lolita Ayala He was part of the newscasts “En Punto”, “En contacto directo” and “24 horas”, which was directed by the late journalist Jacobo Zabludovsky. In the 80’s he took over the leadership and direction of “Muchas Noticias”, which later changed its name to “El Noticiero con Lolita Ayala”, which went off the air on August 19, 2016.