“I have always been very enjoying, I have always done what I have wanted, but now I enjoy every second, every minute because The present is a gift and that’s why it is called that“Loli said in his presentation in First Dates This Tuesday.

Carlos Sobera received her at the gates of the four -year -old and after keeping her coat, asked her how it would be defined: “I am very brave and positive”the diner replied convinced.

“I didn’t want to go by saying this, but I know I’m brave because eStoy ill, I have an uterus cancer for two and a half years. I asked the doctor if he was going to die, “said the Barcelona.

Loli and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

“I have two children and I had to fix many things. And he told me about six months ago to fix them because I had less than six years left“The diner explained.

And he added that “I am fine, but it is seen that no. I don’t think I’m going to live only two more years, but the reality is what it is. But I’m not going to die. “





“You are here because you want to find love,” said the presenter. “What I feel like is meet a boy that I like a lot, that she is my eternal boyfriend“Loli said.

His appointment was Josep: “I am very empathic, I really like listening, I enjoy when they listen to me. I like to share, tranquility and peace in life“He said.

Loli and Josep, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

Both went to the table, where they began to chat while they had dinner. Then, Josep wanted to know the reason why couple of the night did not work.

She explained the issue of her illness And he told her some phrases that motivated her, but the Dater He replied that he did not believe much in the self -help books and has doubted that in three months his appointment could become Coachas he told him.





In the end, Josep did not want to have a second appointment with Loli because “I think he is looking for another man profile.” She, on the other hand, did not want to stay again: “I like men younger than me”.