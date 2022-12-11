Life passes, but Lole’s voice remains. Almost half a century after the publication of New day (1975, Gong), the marvelous record by Lole and Manuel that burst the seams of old flamenco and illuminated bars, cars and rooms in all corners of the country through bulerías, the wake of the duo formed by Dolores Montoya and Manuel Molina (deceased in 2015) is still present. Both formed an artistic and sentimental couple until the nineties, they had a daughter and then each one followed their solo career.

It is known that Lole is the teacher of well-known cantaoras such as Estrella Morente, Niña Pastori or Mayte Martín. But her imprint transcends orthodoxies and marks planetary artists such as Rosalía, who has explained on Twitter that Lole y Manuel is her “always” favorite group, which she sings on Instagram you look —one of the duo’s biggest hits, which is part of the soundtrack of Kill Bill. Volume 2, Tarantino’s film—or who acknowledges that Sakura, the last cut of his album Motomami, is inspired by the works of the couple. And beyond the rosaliano phenomenon, Lole is adored by singers like María Terremoto, Marina Herlop, Sílvia Pérez Cruz or Maria Arnal. She is boss of all.

Lole knows of her influence before and now. Not just because of his music. Also for her freedom and her strength, for how she behaved or how she dressed. When speaking with her on the phone, shortly before the concert that he offered on December 3 at the Los Remedios theater in Seville with Juan Carmona, Paco Vega, Josué Rodríguez and Alba Molina, her daughter, the artist confirms it: “I know who I am. What I’ve done. And I am aware that we were a gift. We created the New Flamenco, and if Camarón were here he would tell you the same thing”.

Carla Simón’s lullaby

His serene presence, that song of the mysteries of the earth and the daily beauty of the street, the house or the field —fruit of the poetry of lyricist Juan Manuel Flores, the third key piece in the duo—, transcends the musical. At this year’s Venice Film Festival, in the section Tales of Miu Miu women, film director Carla Simón presented Letter from my mother to my son A short film whose common thread is A story for my child, that song by the Sevillian duo that says: “Once upon a time there was a white butterfly that whispered stories to the carnation and the violet”.

“For me, Lole and Manuel have a very personal, almost mystical importance, because they connect me with my biological mother, who died when I was little,” explains Simón. Looking for memories about his mother, he found a letter in which he spoke of the couple. Thus, following a clue written on a piece of paper, he discovered songs like Everything is colored, tell me either anta umri, a gift that, like an invisible skein, she now passes on to her baby. In a telephone conversation, Simón claims to the couple that he “transformed and reinvented flamenco”, and believes that his music, so contemporary, “is not just given all the value it has”.

I was going to be a dancer

Prudently at first, with more enthusiasm later, Lole agrees to explain bits of her story while taking care of her voice a little for the concert in Seville, that voice that when she was young and went with her partner to visit an ear, nose and throat specialist one day , he said to Manuel: “Look at the color of the vocal cords! This can only be the work of God,” she explains.

As a child, Lole danced fandangos de Huelva in the patio of her house with her neighbor Isabel Pantoja, and as a teenager she obtained a professional license to dance in tablaos such as Los Gallos and Las Brujas, in Seville and Madrid. She sometimes sang in Arabic accompanying her mother, Antonia Rodríguez, The Black, Gypsy singer born in Oran (Algeria). At that time she was listening to it and to Manuel, a family friend, guitarist, member of the Andalusian psychedelic rock group Smash, singer and poet. So he already knew, like herself, that she had much more to give.

Both began to act together around 1973. They were flamencos who also listened to Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, The Beatles or Janis Joplin. He also drank his first album from that, New day, that would become an instant classic, a musical, cultural and social phenomenon of the first order. The couple’s concerts in cafes, tablaos or festivals like Canet Rock were attended by a hippy, an architect or an office worker, according to the documentary New day, Directed by Alejandro González Salgado.

Photo of Lole Montoya that appeared on the cover of her first album with Manuel Molina.

“They were members of important flamenco families and were also a key player in a certain countercultural environment and underground that lit up Seville in the 1970s″, explains Gonzalo García Pelayo, multifaceted artist, editor of the Gong label and one of the creators of Lole y Manuel’s first album together with producer Ricardo Pachón.

In that unprecedented Spain of the first steps of the Transition, the young couple exemplified that brand new path that was to come. Their triumph was withering and “they were envied because they had art, they were handsome and young and they made a lot of money,” guitarist Raimundo Amador points out in the documentary. But they were also respected. “Camarón liked them a lot and he made versions of them, in the same way that Jimi Hendrix did the version of All Along the Watchtower, of Bob Dylan”, reasons Amador.

As someone close to her says, “Lole doesn’t need to listen to flamenco, because flamenco is her”. The artist’s voice, on the other end of the phone, concedes: “The truth is that I listen mostly to gospel. It is what nourishes my soul, like listening to the sea”. But beyond music, cante travels through more paths: “When it comes to singing, everything influences. What we talk about, what we feel… The body is a very well made little machine. It is the case of what we carry inside, and we transmit that outside”.

From Lorca to Canterbury Sound

Many things had to happen simultaneously for such a group to emerge: a supernatural voice that drove recording technicians crazy for its intensity -according to legend-, a powerful guitar, fresh lyrics and a sound like crystal. “It was a special moment in which many layers were added,” reflects Pedro G. Romero, artist, cultural critic and flamenco expert. Sitting on a terrace in the Guinardó neighborhood, in Barcelona, ​​Romero reveals: “Music is like a superstructure. The songs build us, they modulate our biography much more than we think”, and those of Lole and Manuel fed and accompanied many, either in their daily vicissitudes or in the ambition to try to make art, too.

With New day, and with later albums like Water passage, green rosemary either at dawn with joy (published on CBS), Lole and Manuel had an impact that exceeded all expectations. It was a commotion that was nourished by “very interesting dialectical tensions” between the canon considered purist and the thrust of the unthinkable in flamenco until then: electric guitars, drums, cellos and violins.

Lole and Manuel, during a performance at the Monumental theater in Madrid in 1995. Manuel Montano (Getty Images)

Children of their time, Romero’s thesis is that the duo united the paths of primitive flamenco with folk, blues and what was called canterbury sound (the progressive psychedelia scene that emerged in that English city in the late 60s and early 70s). But he insists: not everything was inspiration. There was a lot of work, a lot of technique and a lot of other influences planning in the studio. They were artists indebted to Lorca or Antonio Machado, also from that Latin American lyrical world personified in the Argentines Atahualpa Yupanqui or Jorge Cafrune. In turn, they were “superconnected to the new”, to bands like Traffic or people like Celestino Coronado, the film and theater director from Extremadura linked to the group of the British stage designer and choreographer Lindsay Kemp.

Lole remembers the illusions of the beginning, how much they liked to rehearse, the reactions to their first album. “My intuition told me that we were creating something important, something different”, and he continues: “When listening to what we were doing, Antonio Mairena (one of the most relevant figures in the history of flamenco) told us: ‘It’s just that you drive me crazy! ‘; but he liked us. I could not deny that it was flamenco ”, she laughs calmly.

Definitely, “Lole is a myth and is not valued as it should be,” says Romero. But his reflection adds a paradox: he believes that the cantaora has a certain resistance to not letting herself be overwhelmed by the big music industry. “It is the idea of ​​Guy Debord, who said that many of the Roma community did not resist capitalism because it passed through them without making a dent in their way of life”, he says. For Romero, in these resistances the community is key, that refuge that is sometimes the neighborhood, the family or the evangelical cult.

It seems true that Lole has little affectionate feelings with the music industry. “Now only me and money remain / but you and me, girl, we have dreams”, she hums, remembering the verses of the poet Flores when asking her about the business. She assures that for the disk New day They did not sign any contract, and those around them confirm that they are fighting to get the editorial rights to their songs, which are heard on Spotify thousands of times a month.

We’ll see what happens. “Life is always the same – hard, difficult, also with its joys and blessings – but, I don’t know, I have the feeling that before there was more hope,” concludes Lole.

