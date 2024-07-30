The Brazilian is linked to the project that also involves Yamaha

A world title and 13 victories in the cockpit for a grand return to the world of racing: Lola will race in Formula E next season in partnership with Yamaha and will have the Brazilian at the wheel Lucas DiGrassi.

The 1984 class is coming off a disappointing two-year period in Mahindra and will try to relaunch himself in yellow and blue. Di Grassi won in 2017 as an Audi driver, climbing to the top step of the podium again in 2022 in London at the wheel of the Venturi-Mercedes.

In Mahindra he was third on his debut in Mexico in 2022-2023 and will now go hunting for new satisfactions with the English team.