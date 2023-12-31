Hair cosmetics brand projects that the export of its products should correspond to 50% of revenue in 5 years

A Lola From Rioformerly Lola Cosmetics, is considering starting to export its cosmetics to the United States from 2024. The products must be sold in the North American territory through the Amazon platform.

According to the company's operations director, Pedro Taguchi, the platform is one of the main sales channels in Brazil. Lola From Rio is already present in more than 30 countries, such as Portugal, Spain, France, Mexico, Chile, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

“It will be a good strategy [exportar para EUA] for next year, along with the construction of kiosks and physical points of the brand. We have been preparing the ground so that in 2024 the USA will be the big cherry on the cake”told the Entrepreneurial Power.

The brand is present in more than 10,000 points of sale in Brazil and in 1,500 stores worldwide. According to Pedro Taguchi, Lola started the year with 3 kiosks in Europe and will end 2023 with 12 physical spaces on the continent.

Lola From Rio has a 100% vegan cosmetics line, that is, without products of animal origin. The brand's best-selling products are the lines “Sudden death” for hydration and “Rapunzel” to stimulate hair growth.

The company's expectation is that the export of its cosmetics will correspond to 50% of its revenue within a period of 5 years. The goal is for foreign trade to represent 30% of Lola's global sales by 2025.

Without detailing numbers, Taguchi said the company's export revenue in 2023 doubled compared to 2022. “If we manage to increase exports in 2024 to 15% to 20% of revenue, it will be a great victory”he completed.

Regarding growth plans in Brazil, the operations director said that Lola will seek to have more reach in the interior cities. The main sales channel is B2B, that is, reselling to other retailers. The company also has an e-commerce where consumers can buy directly from the brand.

New identity

The brand went through a process of rebranding in 2023 with a focus on consolidation in the international market. She left the name Lola Cosmetics to adopt Lola From Rio, in reference to Rio de Janeiro, where she was created.

The operations director said that the change also allows the brand to expand its portfolio beyond cosmetics. In addition to hair care items, the company has a line of home products, such as scented candles and energizing water.

“Brazilian cosmetics are very popular around the world. Being From Rio has the weight of identification of being a Brazilian cosmetic, in addition to having a broader portfolio”said Pedro.

Creation

The brand's history began in 2008, when CEO Dione Vasconcellos created the Farmativa group with the aim of developing treatments that combined fashion, technology, desire and results. Lola Cosmetics was created in 2011 with the aim of outsourcing cosmetics for Brazilian and international brands.

The brand was built by Dione in partnership with 2 other partners: Jaqueline Vasconcellos, her sister, and Milton Taguchi, her brother-in-law. Pedro Taguchi is the son of Jaqueline and Milton.

“They have always been entrepreneurs. When they realized the potential of the cosmetics market, they decided to buy the Farmativa factory. It was a story of overcoming. It was a small factory that grew little by little”says Pedro.

“Our sector always focuses on blonde and straightened hair. We realized the gap in the market to empower curly hair, to have less aggressive and more sustainable formulas and to want to be closer to the customer”said Pedro.

